Dr. Edward Stroh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Stroh works at Retina Consultants of Long Island in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.