Dr. Edward Stokes, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Stokes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Locations
Acupuncture Help Center- Dr. Mehrdad Joukar MD (Iran), DAOM, L.Ac., ECFMG Certified275 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 967-3553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Stokes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1770684946
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
