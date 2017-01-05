Dr. Edward Stein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Stein, DPM
Dr. Edward Stein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO.
- 1 4201 S Cloverleaf Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-1240
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
He is patient oriented, listens to my problems and knows exactly what to do to give relief. I had a great experience with Dr. Stein as well as his staff. Everyone is friendly, professional and cares about me as a person. I tell everyone i know about their office.
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
