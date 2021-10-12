See All Otolaryngologists in Washington, PA
Dr. Edward Stafford, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Stafford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Stafford works at Washington Ear Nose and Throat in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Ear Nose and Throat
    80 Landings Dr Ste 207, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 225-8995
  2. 2
    Washington Ear, Nose & Throat Meadows Landing Outpatient Center
    95 Leonard Ave Ste 500, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 225-8995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Health System Greene
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Oct 12, 2021
    Dr. Stafford did a total thyroidectomy on me due to a large cyst on my thyroid. In the weeks after the surgery, there were some ups and downs, and I had to get in contact with him/the office a couple times outside of appointments. He was responsive and willing to answer questions and help. When things are going wrong, your body doesn't care if it's not between 8:00 - 5:00, so I appreciated that he was willing to text or answer calls even when he wasn't technically on the clock. Personality-wise, like a lot of surgeons, he can be a bit brusque and a little intimidating, but I don't doubt for a second that he knows what he's doing. You'd be in very capable hands with this doctor.
    Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Stafford, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356499081
    Education & Certifications

    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    • Otolaryngology
