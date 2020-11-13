Dr. Edward Stack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Stack, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Stack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Stack works at
Locations
Michigan Vision Institute5300 Gateway Ctr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (269) 979-6383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I See Dr. Stack every year for an Annual Exam and well satisfied with his explanation of the findings and recommendations. At 75 years of age, I know I have moderate cataracts but there was no surgical sales pressure to have a procedure. I was told what advancing symptoms to be aware of and to keep a yearly follow up. I am pleased with his care of my eyes.
About Dr. Edward Stack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801899885
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U-Eye Inst
- West Suburban Med Ctr
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stack has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stack.
