Dr. Edward St Mary, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward St Mary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Health First Medical Group205 E Nasa Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 728-2309
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. St. Mary is very caring, professional and knowledgeable. He provides all of the information that you need to understand your care. He and his office staff are great.
About Dr. Edward St Mary, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Mary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Mary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Mary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Mary has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Mary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. St Mary speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. St Mary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Mary.
