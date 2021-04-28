Overview

Dr. Edward Spoon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Spoon works at Las Vegas Ob Gyn Women’s Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.