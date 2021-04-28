Dr. Edward Spoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Spoon, MD
Dr. Edward Spoon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Las Vegas Ob Gyn Women's Care401 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 778-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner
About Dr. Edward Spoon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528060183
Education & Certifications
- UMC of Southern Nevada
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Reno
Dr. Spoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spoon works at
Dr. Spoon speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Spoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.