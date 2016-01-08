Dr. Edward Spiegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Spiegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Spiegel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Edward P Spiegel, MD370 Middletown Blvd Ste 506, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, very right down to business, handles children amazingly.
About Dr. Edward Spiegel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972679298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.