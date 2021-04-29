Dr. Edward Soo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Soo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Soo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson/Baylor
Dr. Soo works at
Locations
-
1
Compass Oncology5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 256, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-7767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Adventist10101 SE Main St Ste 1012, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 256-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soo?
Very good. Dr. Soo is very caring man. I am very thankful that he is my doctor.
About Dr. Edward Soo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Mandarin
- 1053314633
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson/Baylor
- Baylor
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soo works at
Dr. Soo speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.