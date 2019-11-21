Overview

Dr. Edward Soffen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Soffen works at Astera Radiation Oncology in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ, Freehold, NJ and Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.