Dr. Edward Snipes, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Snipes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Hypertension Nephrology Associates7198 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions
Hypertension and Nephrology Associates735 Fitzwatertown Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have the pleasure of seeing Dr. Snipes every other month at my dialysis center. He is very responsive to my needs as a patient. He shows me a lot of care and concern. I look forward to my visits withhim.
About Dr. Edward Snipes, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1831150143
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
