Dr. Edward Snell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Snell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.
Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
- 2 20215 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 772-1960
Pediatric Orthopaedic Institute12620 Perry Hwy Fl 2, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-3895
Trinity Spine Specialists3151 Johnson Rd Ste 2, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 266-3866
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr. Snell for 20yrs, and I trust him with my life, as well as the people who I love. He listens to you, takes you seriously, is completely honest, and will give you his honest opinion. He really cares about you, and wants to see you healthy and happy. He came to see me on Christmas one time, when I was in Allegheny General Hospital, from a problem that happened at another hospital. I've had a lot of health problems over the past 20+ years, and have met many doctors... most of them mediocre or worse. He's definitely one of the good ones.
About Dr. Edward Snell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Snell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snell.
