Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Edward Smolar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Smolar works at Preste Medical in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward N. Smolar MD PA
    3075 E Commercial Blvd Ste 1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 491-6200

  Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Sep 28, 2018
    Donna his head manager to be excellent she went way out of her way to help me get things done. Dr Smolar what can I not say he's fantastic, very very smart knows his stuff doesn't fool around, but listens and and talks to you. I owe Dr Smolar my life, I'm 55 thought I was pretty sharp lady and got very sick with hyperthyroidism to the point I was not doing well at all. Dr Smolar told me truthfully I waited too long but he was going to do everything in his power to save me and he has. Laurie is ?
    Patti Fox in Hollywood Fl, FL — Sep 28, 2018
    Geriatric Medicine
    54 years of experience
    English
    1538301437
    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
