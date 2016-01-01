Overview

Dr. Edward Skol, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Skol works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Chronic Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.