Dr. Edward Skol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Skol, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7975
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255304630
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Skol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skol has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Chronic Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Skol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.