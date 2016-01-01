Overview

Dr. Edward Silverman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Good Samaritan Regional Med Center in Pottsville, PA with other offices in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.