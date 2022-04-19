Overview

Dr. Edward Silver, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at Academy Foot Center Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.