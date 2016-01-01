See All Pediatric Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Edward Shlasko, MD

Pediatric Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Edward Shlasko, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Shlasko works at VIA CHRISTI SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL in Wichita, KS with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Via Christi E Harry
    3600 E Harry St # 3, Wichita, KS 67218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Affiliated Medical Services Laboratory
    1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Appendicitis
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Edward Shlasko, MD

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962417600
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Shlasko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shlasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shlasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shlasko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shlasko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shlasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shlasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

