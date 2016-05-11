Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Shin, MD
Dr. Edward Shin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shin is professional, knowledgeable and gentle. I was anxious about having sinus surgery, but his manner made me feel like I was in good hands.
About Dr. Edward Shin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Calif
- University Calif
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
