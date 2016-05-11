Overview

Dr. Edward Shin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Shin works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.