Dr. Edward Shin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Shin works at Edward T Shin MD in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.