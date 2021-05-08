Overview

Dr. Edward Sherwin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Sherwin works at Gastrointestinal Consultants in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.