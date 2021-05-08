Dr. Edward Sherwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Sherwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Sherwin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Sherwin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Consultants of Nepa517 Ash St Ste 1, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 969-0151
-
2
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 969-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherwin?
Dr. Sherwin is a kind, compassionate caregiver. He listens well and includes the patient in their care. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Edward Sherwin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356388367
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherwin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherwin works at
Dr. Sherwin has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.