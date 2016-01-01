Overview

Dr. Edward Shashoua, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.