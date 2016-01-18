Overview

Dr. Edward Sharrer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Sharrer works at East Texas Foot Associates in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.