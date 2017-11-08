See All Psychiatrists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Edward Shalts, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Shalts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.

Dr. Shalts works at Aliz Therapy Slp. PC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aliz Therapy Slp. PC
    9520 63rd Rd Ste H, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 864-2120
  2. 2
    Tribeca Broadway Dental Care
    291 Broadway Rm 1105, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 362-1884
  3. 3
    Greenehouse Surgicare. PC
    55 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 280-1920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    NY, NY — Nov 08, 2017
    About Dr. Edward Shalts, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518035732
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Shalts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shalts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shalts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shalts has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

