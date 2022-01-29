Overview

Dr. Edward Setser, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They completed their fellowship with Brooke Army Medical Center



Dr. Setser works at East Falls Specialty Clinic in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.