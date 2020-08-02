Overview

Dr. Edward Searle, MD is a Dermatologist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Searle works at Affiliated Dermatologist in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.