Dr. Edward Schwarz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Schwarz works at Genesis Health Group in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.