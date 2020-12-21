See All Podiatric Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton.

Dr. Schwartz works at Coordinated Health in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lehigh Valley Hospital
    1621 N CEDAR CREST BLVD, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 861-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 21, 2020
    Dr Schwartz has a competent surgeon who did my procedure correctly. When he found out that I was struggling with my recovery. He actually went out of his way to call me at home and see how I was doing. I'm not leaving five stars because I was originally told that I would be driving 3 and 1/2 weeks after my surgery. That's what I was mentally prepared to deal with also what I scheduled to be away from work for. I'm finding out now that it's going to be twice that long. My suggestion is that if you have this surgery and deal with depression and anxiety make sure that you have measures in place to handle that. 6 weeks of isolation without being able to walk and being on your couch or bed 24/7 is enough to drive anyone insane. I have had multiple surgeries and this has been one of the most difficult ones for me to recover from both physically and mentally. At this point I do not plan on having the surgery on my left foot and will try to deal with the pain as long as possible.
    About Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366440406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Schwartz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Coordinated Health in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

