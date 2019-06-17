Dr. Schuman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Schuman, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Schuman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Schuman works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Montgomery Co PC1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 252, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 947-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A patient, caring and well-informed doctor. He asked in depth many, many questions regarding my sleep disorder and prescribed a course of action that has resulted in a positive life-changing situation for me. I am very grateful to Dr. Shuman and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Schuman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1891797742
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuman works at
Dr. Schuman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.