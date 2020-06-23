Overview

Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Schlafly works at Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.