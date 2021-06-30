See All Urologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Edward Schervish, MD

Urology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Schervish, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Schervish works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 771-4820
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 254-5759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr. Shervish took the time to listen to me and I to him. We established a tx course that brought my BPH under control.
    William Meyer — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Schervish, MD

    Urology
    39 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    • 1861457772
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency: Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education: Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Schervish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schervish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schervish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schervish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schervish has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schervish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schervish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schervish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schervish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schervish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

