Dr. Scheid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Scheid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Scheid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Dr. Scheid works at
Locations
-
1
Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Altair Health - Pompton Plains242 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (862) 330-1400
-
3
Elite Neurospine LLC140 N State Rt 17 Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 399-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had C5 to C7 ACDF surgery with Dr. Scheid. I am beyond thrilled that I chose to go with him as my nuerosurgeon for this frightening ordeal after a massive car accident. He thoroughly answered all my questions patiently and address all my concerns. Even though I was still petrified to have this surgery. I knew I was safe in his hands. The end result was being back to work and driving in 2 weeks and he told me I was already fusing. I am one month postsurgery and happy to say that this weekend I was able to sing at a my professional level. I still need a few more weeks to fully vocally heal but Dr. Scheid knew the importance of taking care of my vocal chords as he went into my throat to get to my spine. He kept his word and I got back to the singing part of my music career. By the 2nd week after surgery I was able to play piano like I did before my accident. With dexterity and no pain. He truly cares about what is important to his patients. Thank you again Dr. Scheid
About Dr. Edward Scheid, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1124102652
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheid accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheid has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheid.
