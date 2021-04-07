See All Neurosurgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Edward Scheid, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (201)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Scheid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. 

Dr. Scheid works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morristown
    310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Altair Health - Pompton Plains
    242 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 330-1400
  3. 3
    Elite Neurospine LLC
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 399-3388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Stenosis
Spinal Fusion
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 201 ratings
    Patient Ratings (201)
    5 Star
    (152)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (43)
    About Dr. Edward Scheid, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124102652
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scheid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheid has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    201 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

