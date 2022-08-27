Dr. Scheckowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Scheckowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Scheckowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Group of Florida LLC5350 W Atlantic Ave Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scheckowitz is not only an outstanding medical professional, he is a terrific person. He performed a procedure that I previously had (with other doctors) with minimal discomfort (both during the procedure and afterwards) and little apprehension. If you need a urologist, there is no better doctor.
About Dr. Edward Scheckowitz, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104877448
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheckowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheckowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheckowitz works at
Dr. Scheckowitz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheckowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheckowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheckowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheckowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheckowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.