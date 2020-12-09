Dr. Edward Schatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schatte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Schatte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Schatte works at
Locations
1
Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP3230 Strawberry Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 930-1984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Hampel and Schatte Mds534 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 930-1985
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Schatte. He and his staff are very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Edward Schatte, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1447308523
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schatte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schatte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schatte has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schatte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schatte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schatte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schatte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schatte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.