Dr. Edward Schatte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Schatte works at Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.