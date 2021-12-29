See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Edward Schaeffer, MD

Urology
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Schaeffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schaeffer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8146
  2. 2
    Lake Forest Medical Associates
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Initial visit was very factual. Open and transparent dialogue. Answered all my questions. Very professional and timely. Emphasized ability to reach him pre/post surgery at any time of day on any day of the week - impressive!
    Kevin Williams — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Schaeffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1821134883
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Schaeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

