Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8865 Stanford Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 740-3635
2
Howard County Center for Lung and Sleep Medicine LLC10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 740-3635
3
Infectious Disease Care Center10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-5944Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Schaefer! My Dad is waiting for a lung transplant and needed a new pulmonologist after moving in with me. Finding a new lung doctor during COVID was no easy task. However, I am so happy that my Dad ended up with Dr. Schaefer. He is awesome and so are all his office staff. They really listen to my Dad's concerns and there is always a quick turn around for medications and other health concerns. In addition, Dr. Schaefer was able to connect us with a lung transplant team that accepts high risk patients and even came out to the car to make sure we had all the correct information. I highly recommend this team; they really go above and beyond. If you are concerned about COVID-19 safety guidelines, they do a phone screening before your appointment. A staff member also takes your temperature on arrival and they have multiple waiting rooms to keep everyone socially distanced. Thank you for all you do!
About Dr. Edward Schaefer Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1275507444
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
