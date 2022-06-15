Overview

Dr. Edward Scanlon, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Scanlon works at Pulmonary Practice Associates - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.