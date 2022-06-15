Dr. Edward Scanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Scanlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Scanlon, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Scanlon works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Mary749 Stirling Center Pl Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Pulmonary Practice Associates MD PA1075 Town Center Dr Ste 301, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 260-5718
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scanlon?
I had my third visit today, Let me tell you it couldn’t have went more perfect! The doctor and his staff are amazing! Clear conversation no big words that a layman can’t understand, Just a very clear and concise explanation of all the care I needed. Dr Scanlon and his staff made my illness seem important to them, I was treated with professional information with a side of caring. I would recommend my Dr to anyone who is apprehensive about doctors.
About Dr. Edward Scanlon, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1699777128
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Kansas
- University Of Kansas Kansas City Ks
- University Of Kansas Kansas City Ks
- University Of Missouri Kansas City Mo
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scanlon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scanlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scanlon works at
Dr. Scanlon has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.