Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD is a dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. Dr. Sarkisian completed a residency at University Hospital. He currently practices at Fort Wayne Dermatology Conslts and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sarkisian is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Ft Wayne Dermatology Consultants7881 CARNEGIE BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Edward Sarkisian, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548368301
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkisian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkisian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkisian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkisian has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkisian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkisian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkisian.
