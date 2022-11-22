Dr. Edward Sall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Sall, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Sall, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Sall works at
Locations
Mark C. Nelson MD Inc.5471 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (315) 234-9865
Eastside Audiology Services LLC4000 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 671-8796
Advanced Ent. Physicians & Surgeons of Cny PC5700 W Genesee St Ste 229, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 234-9861
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Sall and all other staff to be warm, helpful, competent, happy to answer questions ... and it was surprisingly quick to be seen. I've never tried CPAP, but have met plenty who tried it and quit using it quickly. The dental appliance, in my experience, is "comfortable enough" (I understand the new model is even better), compact, and effective (the wife can sleep now!) Highest recommendation for Dr. Sall, his staff, and the dental appliance itself. Oh, and when I asked my sleep apnea doctor which of the several in-network providers he'd recommend, Dr. Sall was alone on the top of his list. With good reason, I'd say!
About Dr. Edward Sall, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1710961198
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.