Dr. Edward Saer, MD
Dr. Edward Saer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Minn Spine Ctr
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 663-3647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Saer is a wonderful physician. He performed spinal fushion on me in 2015 & I had immediate relief. I recently visited him with another back issue & I fully trust his expertise. Couldn’t be any more pleased!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801874078
- Minn Spine Ctr
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Saer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saer has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Saer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saer.
