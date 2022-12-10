Overview

Dr. Edward Rutland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Rutland works at Ochsner Medical Center in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.