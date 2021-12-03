See All Neurosurgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Edward Rustamzadeh, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edward Rustamzadeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Rustamzadeh works at Fahd R Khan in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Brain and Spine Institute
    2550 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 (408) 683-9912

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion
Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 03, 2021
    Dec 03, 2021
Having spend my entire career in medical imaging, I had seen numerous examples of poor outcomes from spine surgery. Therefore I was reluctant to explore the surgical option for my lumbar spine injury. Being nearly paralyzed and in constant severe pain finally left me with no alternative. Luckily, I found Dr. Rustamzadeh. He was direct and to the point in his assessment of my condition and recommended a multilevel fusion. He told me he would do his best to make repairs that would restore my mobility and relieve my pain. He explained in detail the complex 5 1/2 hour surgery required to repair and stabilize my spine. My expectations for being pain free and able to be active like before my injury were very low, but the prospect of any mobility improvement and pain relief convinced me to go ahead with surgery. It is now 9 months post surgery, I'm pain free, back to life as before, and have Dr Rustamzadeh's exceptional skills to thank for it. No one could have done better! He's the best!
    Not so eager! — Dec 03, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Rustamzadeh, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1861453318
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Rustamzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustamzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rustamzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rustamzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rustamzadeh works at Fahd R Khan in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rustamzadeh’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustamzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustamzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rustamzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rustamzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

