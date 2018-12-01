Overview

Dr. Edward Ruiz, MD is a Dermatologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Ruiz works at Ruiz Dermatology in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.