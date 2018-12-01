Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Ruiz, MD
Dr. Edward Ruiz, MD is a Dermatologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Edward Ruiz M.d. PC51850 Dequindre Rd Ste 5, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (248) 651-1010
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor!
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
