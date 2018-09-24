Dr. Edward Ruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Ruby, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Ruby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Darby, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ruby works at
Locations
Div of Endocrinology1501 Lansdowne Ave Ste 203, Darby, PA 19023 Directions
Osteoporosis Ctr of Center City Phila1015 Chestnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, interested, well qualified
About Dr. Edward Ruby, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1598788549
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University
- YORK HOSPITAL
- YORK HOSPITAL
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruby has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruby speaks French and German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.