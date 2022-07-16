Overview

Dr. Edward Rubin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine, Grenada - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Dr. Edward Rubin Pain Management in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.