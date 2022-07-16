Dr. Edward Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Rubin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine, Grenada - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Edward Rubin Pain Management1103 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-9771
-
2
Edward S. Rubin, MD1991 Marcus Ave Ste M217, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 492-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
Excellent, gifted professional who also has a wonderful & patient manner of explaining the diagnosis & how best to treat it.
About Dr. Edward Rubin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174563431
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine - Weill Cornell Medical College
- Anesthesiology - New York Presbyterian Hospital,
- Internal Medicine - Maimonides,
- St. George's University School of Medicine, Grenada - M.D.
- UCLA
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.