Dr. Edward Ross Jr, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Ross Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Ross Jr works at Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center
    3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 764-9040
    Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla
    9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 626-4123

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Feb 07, 2020
    He's a magician. I've been going to him for years. He is so educated on all his lasers. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    About Dr. Edward Ross Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740252493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

