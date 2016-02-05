See All Ophthalmologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Rosanelli works at E George Rosanelli Jr, MD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Associates Of Florida
    3001 Eastland Blvd Ste 1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2168
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    E George Rosanelli Jr, MD
    4129 N Armenia Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5660
  3. 3
    E George Rosanelli Jr, MD
    2200 16th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5659

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 05, 2016
    Had been seeing a specialist at a nearby eye Institute. Dr there was arrogant and not helpful. In fact Dr was very rude and insulting. Dr Rosanelli is fabulous, seeing better, no pain or eye discomfort. Highly recommended, and the office staff are great too.
    — Feb 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD
    About Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336115153
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

