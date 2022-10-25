Dr. Edward Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rosa, MD
Dr. Edward Rosa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr Rosa Center for Mental Health PA5451 N University Dr Ste 102, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 501-6496
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He always is concerned about not only me but my family.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982760724
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosa speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.