Dr. Edward Robles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- NC
- Huntersville
- Dr. Edward Robles, MD
Dr. Edward Robles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Robles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Robles works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine & Headache Rehabilitation - Lake Norman10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 101, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Encephalopathy
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robles?
I visited Dr Robles after a vehicle accident. He evaluated the problem perfectly. Methylmalonic Acid, Serum! The most amazing thing is that he told me about a problem I did not know or believe that I had. I am amazed at a doctor that is so knowledgeable and professional. Thank you Dr Robles.
About Dr. Edward Robles, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548269962
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp|Univ Chicago
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robles works at
Dr. Robles has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.