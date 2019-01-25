Dr. Edward Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group East Houston Orthopedics & Sports Medicine4500 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 120, Pasadena, TX 77505 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr Roberts. He is well mannered and was very helpful. He does a great job and is an excellent doctor. I was pleased with the translator to help me understand. She was very informative. I want to thank Dr Roberts for helping me get well.
About Dr. Edward Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1174528848
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
