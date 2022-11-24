Dr. Edward Rico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rico, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Rico, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paris, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital.
Locations
Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center Endocrinology727 E Court St, Paris, IL 61944 Directions (217) 465-2606Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a life long diabetic, I hope one day every endocrinologist is as educated, empathetic, and compassionate as he has been to me. I have friends and family who see him as well, and they agree. He and his staff are always so friendly and willing to listen to any concern I have regarding my diabetes or any other health needs, including my mental health. They are full of resources, for not just endocrinology needs, but financial assistance, other specialists for other medical ailments even mental health. I love Dr Rico, and will always be grateful for his wonderful and loving care.
About Dr. Edward Rico, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477739423
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Rush University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Kettering University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rico has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rico has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.